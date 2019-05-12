Helen Orendain's (May 7) letter to the Missoulian brought to mind this quote from Carl Sandburg: “If the facts are against you, argue the law. If the law is against you, argue the facts. If the law and the facts are against you, pound the table and yell like hell.”
She and other Maclay Bridge Alliance people have reached the yelling, pounding and name-calling stage, having lost on facts and law. She would have Missoula city and county taxpayers pay millions to keep her old bridge.
By the way, guess where she and other prominent Alliance members live.
Jim Akers,
Missoula