After reading Travis Mateer’s excellent letter (Oct. 21) concerning the safety of his kids on the school bus having to cross the Maclay Bridge every day, I finally decided to drive out and have a look at that bridge myself.
As a retired civil structural engineer, I offer the following: Topside looks OK. Underneath is a disaster. Wide flange beams and steel deck severely corroded and weakened. Serious issues at the concrete abutments. Vibration caused by heavy traffic is alarming.
This one-lane bridge should have been condemned 30 years ago. The structure is outdated, extremely weak, corroding rapidly and must therefore be replaced. Because sooner or later it will collapse. Bridges collapse all the time. The results are never good.
Can you imagine the horror of a loaded school bus dropping through that bridge one day? It’s a scary thought, because I too have kids. The lawsuits would be staggering.
Build a new concrete bridge. South side. Plenty of space. Two lanes, with pedestrian walkways. To not replace that bridge constitutes criminal neglect.
Warning: A structural failure would mean lost lives and a lot of blood on people's hands. Is that what you want, Missoula? Wake up, before it’s too late!
Marshall Cromwell,
Missoula