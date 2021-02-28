Made happy to receive vaccine

I received my second COVID-19 vaccination shot last Sunday at Lucky’s Market and was amazed at how well the process was organized.

The people who manned the stations and gave the shots were so organized, making certain that everyone who had an appointment filled out their paperwork and got their shots in a timely manner, and waited to see all was well.

The Missoula County Health Department set up to administer 400 vaccine shots on Sunday and the women and men who worked that day are to be congratulated for a job well done.

Thank you so much for accomplishing something like making people happy to receive a vaccine shot.

Gary Sorensen,

Missoula

