Madison River belongs to all, not just outfitters

Serial liar Mac Minard is at it again, running around Ennis spewing his lies about how Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is working to shut down the town with some reasonable limits on crowding by outfitters on the Madison River.

Minard, director of the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association, called Montanans “whiners” for supporting some river recreation rules on the Madison, which is so hammered by outfitters in the summer that many of us stay away from it in favor of other rivers.

The proposal put forward would cap outfitter use at current levels. So, there wouldn’t be a loss, just a limit on the continued breakneck growth of outfitting on the river.

What Minard ignores is that the Madison belongs to us whiners — all of us. It’s a public river, and we have a say in how it’s managed. It’s the same attitude these welfare outfitters in MOGA take toward our public wildlife. They want the resource to be managed entirely for them, with the public left out.

Frankly, we’re sick of your lying and we’re sick of your sense of entitlement to our public resources.

Alison Burke,

Bozeman

