Madison River belongs to all, not just outfitters

Madison River belongs to all, not just outfitters

{{featured_button_text}}

Serial liar Mac Minard is at it again, running around Ennis spewing his lies about how Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is working to shut down the town with some reasonable limits on crowding by outfitters on the Madison River.

Minard, director of the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association, called Montanans “whiners” for supporting some river recreation rules on the Madison, which is so hammered by outfitters in the summer that many of us stay away from it in favor of other rivers.

The proposal put forward would cap outfitter use at current levels. So, there wouldn’t be a loss, just a limit on the continued breakneck growth of outfitting on the river.

What Minard ignores is that the Madison belongs to us whiners — all of us. It’s a public river, and we have a say in how it’s managed. It’s the same attitude these welfare outfitters in MOGA take toward our public wildlife. They want the resource to be managed entirely for them, with the public left out.

Frankly, we’re sick of your lying and we’re sick of your sense of entitlement to our public resources.

Alison Burke,

Bozeman

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump's tone of oppression
Letters

Trump's tone of oppression

Here is the tone that resonates from President Trump and the Republicans regarding the unrest brought on by the systemic and violent white dom…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News