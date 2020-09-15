Magone a champion for rural community

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I had met Diane Magone working on ACS Relay for Life but didn’t get to know her well until after the 2016 election, when she put out a call for people interested in reactivating the Mineral County Democratic Central Committee.

Over four years I witnessed her quiet but effective leadership and her willingness to involve herself in community activities, attending hospital board meetings, commissioner meetings, working on the Rails to Trails project and running in the 2014 race as the Democratic candidate for Montana House District 14.

I accompanied her as she canvassed homes in Mineral County and observed her genuine interactions with residents of both parties as she listened to their concerns while avoiding partisan conflict. Now she is the Democratic candidate for Senate District 7 and, sadly, very little personal contact can take place, but she is still meeting and listening to community members whenever or wherever she can.

Magone grew up in Superior. She is a strong advocate for health care, rural critical access hospitals, public schools, public lands and our local small businesses.

My husband and I strongly support Diane Magone for SD 7; she is indefatigable and she will be a strong champion for the people of rural Montana.