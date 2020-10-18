 Skip to main content
Magone has family values

Now, with ballots in hand, it’s up to us to make some decisions.

One choice I’d encourage you to make is Diane Magone for Senate District 7. As an energetic, community-minded citizen, Magone has shown her commitment to improving the economy — her family has deep ties to the timber industry and she currently serves on the Mineral County Resource Coalition.

She is committed to improving our public education system, with direct experience in student counseling and knowledge of teaching issues, having family members working in education.

She believes strongly in maintaining health care and supports our rural access hospitals through Medicaid expansion and the Affordable Care Act, particularly now when families may be directly impacted by the COVID virus. Caring for her 97-year-old veteran father at his home, Magone walks the walk when it comes to demonstrating “family values.”

You couldn’t ask for a more hard-working, compassionate representative than Diane Magone. Please cast your vote for Diane Magone for SD 7.

Liz Gupton,

Alberton

