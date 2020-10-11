 Skip to main content
Magone is best choice for SD7

I have known Diane Magone for over 50 years. We both grew up in Superior, and she was always a close personal friend. I can vouch for Magone’s honesty, integrity and work ethic. She has always exhibited the finest qualities important for filling the Senate District 7 seat. She is always ready to listen, analyze and come to a decision, taking both sides of an issue into account.

Magone is a hard worker and is very involved in her community. She attends county commissioner meetings as well as hospital board meetings, and she serves on numerous boards and committees. She will represent all of the people in her district, both Democrats and Republicans alike.

As our senator, Magone will work for affordable health care coverage for all Montanans and be the people’s advocate for quality public education. She will do all she can to protect Medicaid expansion and help our small rural hospitals remain in service.

I ask you to vote for Diane Magone. She is the best choice for Senate District 7.

K. C. Sullivan,

Superior

