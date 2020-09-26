Mail in voting will not be rigged

In 1995, the state of Oregon opted to do mail in voting for all elections.
In 2018 (2019?) the Oregon election supervisor reported that 2.2 million mail in votes had been counted. Of that total 22 votes were not counted or .00001%.
Fake news, hoax, rigged election!
Better look at what Randy and Theresa Cox, Ellie Hill and many others are saying. Read Mary Trump's book "Too Much and Never Enough. How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man."
Bob Woodward's Book "Rage." Truly terrifying.
Michael Cohen's book "Disloyal: A Memoir."
Wyman McDonald,
Ronan
