Mailbox scare is Democrat hoax

Fake news and blatant lie: President Trump has confiscated mail drop boxes to obstruct mail-in voting.

The facts: After an independent search, the United States Postal Service (USPS) Board of Governors hired Louis De Joy as Postmaster General based on his experience and management expertise, to implement the existing plan for efficiency and cutting costs, since the USPS has been losing billions of dollars. However, it has $10 billion on hand from the CARES Act.

Pictures on the internet showing mail drop boxes stacked up were taken at a facility hired by USPS to repair and refurbish drop boxes. There are fewer boxes than in 2019. Other pictures showing “locked” drop boxes have the drive-in slot blocked, but the other side is open for use. Claiming these are drop boxes removed from service is dead wrong.

The USPS has established an Election Integrity Task Force to guarantee that mail–in voting is handled well. There is no evidence that the changes made by the USPS would have any negative effect on the November election, but they have been put on hold. President Trump has had nothing to do with decisions or actions by the USPS. This is another anti-Trump Democrat hoax.

Philip L. Barney,

Polson

