The recent attack ads maligning some City Council candidates, paid for by a political action committee called "Missoulians for Missoula," but originating out of Helena, have infuriated me. Not just because they are false and misleading, but also because Jesse Ramos and his PAC donors are giving conflicting reports regarding Ramos’ involvement in this PAC. What is the actual truth; where is the transparency professed by Ramos and his “Team Liberty?”
In Missoula we elect our local representatives after having met them in person or at candidates’ forums. Hush moneys, originating from outside Missoula, supporting cloaked Republicans, are not going to fool Missoula voters. Neither will their outright lies which claim that the Democratic candidates support a sales tax, higher property taxes and (this is actually funny) will cause traffic jams!
Please vote for Heidi West (Ward 1), Mirtha Becerra (Ward 2), Gwen Jones (Ward 3), Amber Sherrill (Ward 4), Alex Fregario (Ward 5) and Nick Shontz (Ward 6) for City Council.
These candidates have done their homework, knocked on doors to meet their neighbors, and they grasp the complexity of city finances. They are a positive force for affordable housing, innovative financial solutions and they have been endorsed by the Missoula Democrats.
Klaus von Stutterheim,
Seeley Lake