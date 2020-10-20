Mailers wrong about Williams

I have been a gun owner, shooter and hunter for the past 60 years. I know Williams, and have spoken with her about her views on firearms. Williams is a firearms owner and hunter; and like many of my hunting companions, she supports reasonable, commonsense legislation that respects our right to keep and bear arms, but makes it more difficult for people who have no business owning firearms to acquire them. How many more school shootings and public massacres carried out by deranged or mentally unstable individuals with easy, legal access to “military style” firearms are we willing to tolerate in the name of the Second Amendment? Responsible gun owners can have guns and better gun laws at the same time.