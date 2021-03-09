Maintain Bonner houses as rentals

Missoula’s housing crisis, addressed by renter Robbie Liben (guest column, March 5), is a catastrophe for many of the 23 Bonner households whose homes are being sold — as Liben noted — due to no fault of their own, resulting in more homelessness and living challenges.

I respectfully — and strongly — urge entrepreneurs Steve Nelson and Mike Boehme to reconsider selling those homes, become philanthropists, and place the welfare of these renters above your wealth. Steve Nelson and Mike Boehme, you have the ability to have a significant impact on Missoula’s housing crisis by maintaining your Bonner houses as rentals.

We can ameliorate the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and reduce our economic crisis, by supporting citizens who are economically vulnerable. They don’t have the resources and options available to more secure Missoulians.

Please value people over profit.