Maintain distance against COVID-19

Holding my breath that it will continue, I have been so glad to see the containment of the virus in Missoula, due to quick action with those infected, and especially due to the cooperation of our citizens in this time of quarantine.

I know that Donald Trump wants us all to get back out spending money and having fun, but I beg my fellow citizens to maintain their scrupulous attention to self-care and social distancing right up to the day COVID-19 becomes history.

It is a terrible economic burden, but unlike some currently speaking out to encourage "getting back to normal," I would rather be poor than dead.

Sandra Scofield,

Missoula