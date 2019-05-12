I am writing in support of the Endangered Species Act, and in opposition to efforts by Trump administration to weaken it.
The Endangered Species Act is a safety net for fish, plants and wildlife on the brink of extinction.
Since President Nixon signed the law in 1973, hundreds of species have been saved from disappearing forever, including the gray wolf.
Protecting endangered species is important to me because “If all the beasts were gone, men would die from a great loneliness of spirit, for whatever happens to the beasts also happens to man. All things are connected. Whatever befalls the Earth, befalls the sons of the Earth.”—Chief Seattle
Bartley Deason,
Darby