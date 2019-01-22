Republican Scott Sales has proposed $8 million of Montana taxpayer money for the southern border wall. Rod Garcia has proposed buying Colstrip and putting taxpayers at risk for cleanup liability that will be in the millions of dollars and never ending. The state of Washington, a major buyer of electricity from Colstrip, is moving toward renewable energy at a rapid pace.
These half-baked ideas from the majority party are not new, as I remember when they were in power in 1997 and they deregulated electricity rates, leading to the piecemeal selling of Montana Power assets and tripling the price consumers in Montana paid for their electricity.
Call them or any legislator at (406) 444-4800 and tell them your thoughts on these and other matters.
Larry Jensen,
Plentywood