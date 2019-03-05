An independent survey has indicated that over 70 percent of Target Range residents preferred to have the Maclay Bridge rehabilitated and saved, eliminating the need for an expensive bridge at South Avenue. Two bridge experts visited the site and judged the Maclay Bridge safe and worthy of being upgraded. Fortunately, we now have a fresh slate of commissioners who are in the process of re-examining this issue.
The current commissioners also must consider the safety issues and vulnerabilities along the two-mile span of South Avenue that would be impacted by increased traffic resulting from a new bridge. This stretch of South Avenue includes Target Range School, the highly popular Fort Missoula Regional Park, Big Sky High School, Community Medical Center, Northern Rockies Orthopedic Center, an assisted living center, apartment house, several churches and rural fire department.
The vulnerabilities along this heavily populated section of South Avenue are real and an impetus not to increase the traffic load by adding improved access into Missoula. This is the type of big-picture vision I expect our current commissioners to apply as they resolve this issue.
Robert W. Mutch,
Missoula