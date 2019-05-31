There are many reasons for considering an abortion. Pro-choice, to me, means that you can say yes or no to an abortion. There are also many reasons not to have an abortion.
If you are facing an unplanned pregnancy or if you want to help and advise someone who is pregnant, I would suggest that you get as much information from as many sources as you can so that you can make this most important decision.
Most of us consider it wise or prudent to get second or third opinions when faced with health issues.
Jerry Weber,
Missoula