Make Afghanistan a US colony

Make Afghanistan a US colony

I cringe seeing American veterans who are cripples and amputees from battles and bombs in our wars in the Middle East.

I see several earth-shaking, strategic reasons why "Uncle Sam" should perpetually occupy Afghanistan. Instead of "pussy footin' around", continuing dangerous skirmishes, we need to "bite the bullet" and make Afghanistan a U.S. colony. That's what colonizing nations used to do, so let's do it, not just maintain a phony "war on terror."

We should set up larger bases and American-style towns, making this land as American as is Puerto Rico.

As a bonafide American colony, we can open mines, utilize the rich mineral resources of that harsh but beautiful land, win the good will of the local people, giving them dignified, lucrative work, not just struggling with evil opium poppies.

This situation is vastly more critical to world peace than was the imperialist struggle of Vietnam. When Muslim nations shriek "This is illegal according to international law," we will answer "Might makes right and we will maintain our might." In Jesus name, Amen. 

Lee Onishuk,

Missoula

