Make art to share for Earth Day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 22 is the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, and COVID-19 has everyone re-imagining this day.

Climate Smart Missoula and Families for a Livable Climate are offering a way to participate by hosting Earth Day Art 4 All, a community-wide virtual art show. It’s easy to join — on or before Earth Day, create art to display outside.

We like the theme “Healthy People, Healthy Community, Healthy Planet” but anything goes. Make what moves you! Perhaps simple or elaborate banners, window art or sidewalk chalk drawings. Then share a photo with alli@climatesmartmissoula.org to be part of the virtual art show!

For details and other Earth Day happenings, visit www.missoulaclimate.org/earth-day-2020.html. Share on social media too: #missoulaearthday.

Our health crisis and the climate crisis are challenges we must continue addressing as a community. I want to express my gratitude to all those on the frontlines of fighting COVID-19. We’re all in this together.

Allison Kane,

Energy Corps Service Member,

Climate Smart Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0