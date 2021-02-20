Make democracy a priority with DC statehood

On Jan. 6, at the direction of Donald Trump, right-wing extremists attacked the Capitol and turned the District of Columbia into a war zone.

The nation watched as the city was near powerless to defend itself because it lacked the authorities and powers of a state. This is just the most recent example of the vast inequities that exist for the District’s 700,000 residents — who have no voting representation in either the House of Representatives or the Senate. Despite the fact that their city was the site of a deadly insurrection, its residents have no say in what to do about it.

The issue of statehood for D.C. is about more than safety and security — it’s about the promise of our democracy. It is also about racial justice. The population of the District is majority Black and people of color. Their ongoing disenfranchisement stems from our nation’s shameful history of denying Black and brown people political power. If D.C. is granted statehood, it would be the only state with a plurality of Black residents. In addition, two new senators would work to rebalance the Senate from entrenched minority control — another vestige of white supremacy in our government.