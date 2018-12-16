As someone who enjoys Montana’s vast wilderness and parks, I want you to push for the renewal of the Land and Water Conservation Fund that has made so many natural areas possible.
Public lands and clean water have been coming under attack, and a lack of funding will mean many projects not realized and the possibility of even more land being sold off private interests.
One of the American West’s greatest treasures is our access to millions of acres of public land to hike, hunt, fish and otherwise enjoy with our loved ones or in solitude. From the deep wilderness to the local baseball field and park where community members gather, these places are sacred and build a better world. But these places can’t be maintained or new ones created without the funding the LWCF provides.
Already so many of our parks and community projects have gone unfunded or been stuck in limbo since the fund expired in September. The LWCF has broad bipartisan support and benefits everybody, so please make it a priority in the coming weeks. The longer we wait, the more the places we love are in danger.
Alexis Baker,
Missoula