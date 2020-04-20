Make sure to vote in primary election

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Montana’s primary election is just around the corner. This election will determine who the candidates are for numerous offices that affect our lives in great ways. In prior election years, less than half of Montana’s population vote during the primary elections.

The right to vote allows us to be part of the national conversation, and to determine who the right people to run our state and national governments are. This opportunity is not given to everyone in the world, nor has it always been guaranteed to all citizens in our own country. Thus, it is our responsibility to vote for those who will continue to protect our voting rights.

COVID-19 has caused changes in how the primaries will operate in our state. In response, Montana's counties have been given the opportunity to decide if they will hold the primaries at the polls or switch to an all-mail election. The people we choose as our candidates will be the ones we trust to help our state weather this global crisis.

Look up how your county will be holding the primaries, make sure you are up-to-date on your voter registration, and safely vote in the June primary election.

Cassidy Kelly,

Helena