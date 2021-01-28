Make treatments available to all

While self-isolating and awaiting my COVID test results, I did some research and discovered that there are at least two effective treatments if given within 10 days after infection. These are the monoclonal antibody treatments bamlanivimab and a "cocktail" made by Regeneron. Donald Trump received the Regeneron treatment and remdesivir after his first symptoms appeared, and indeed, the treatments worked for him.

Eager to obtain one of these treatments if I tested positive, I checked with my doctor, with a nurse and with the health department. When I asked about how to schedule a treatment if I test positive, the answer was universal: you can only receive these treatments when you are so sick that you need to be admitted to the hospital.

Since typically symptoms don’t occur until day five or six after infection, and subsequent testing requires an additional 3-5 days for results, that 10-day window has almost closed by the time test results are obtained; and if one waits until COVID lands one in the ER, it’s too late. One cannot get these lifesaving drugs in a timely manner unless you are deemed very important and/or very wealthy.

There are effective treatments for COVID; let’s make them available to all Montanans.

Patricia Supplee,

Missoula

