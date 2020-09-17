× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I see television ads and flyers sent out with a nickname - Extreme Kathleen. I find this baffling as I have met Kathleen Williams and looked at her record and have found nothing extreme in it. Unless working with Republicans to pass a bill that assured cancer patients wouldn't be left out of promising drug trials is extreme. Or shepherding a bill to allow Montanans to open small agricultural value-added companies is extreme.

And what is extreme about allowing people 55 and older to buy into Medicare? It's a win-win since Medicare would be boosted and the insurance market would benefit by seeing less claims from the 55+ crowd. In contrast, Matt Rosendale's stances on Social Security and Medicare would result, in no time, in their demise.

The contrast between her campaign, which focuses on solutions and the issues of importance to Montana, and the mudslinging and name-calling of the other side says a lot. We should all make voting decisions based on facts, not demeaning images that use nicknames, guilt by association, broad assumptions and unsubstantiated fear of civil unrest. We have always had civil unrest - this is a democracy. Vote for Kathleen Williams. She'll be part of the solution.

Gail McIntyre,

Philipsburg

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0