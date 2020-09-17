 Skip to main content
Make voting decisions based on facts

I see television ads and flyers sent out with a nickname - Extreme Kathleen. I find this baffling as I have met Kathleen Williams and looked at her record and have found nothing extreme in it. Unless working with Republicans to pass a bill that assured cancer patients wouldn't be left out of promising drug trials is extreme. Or shepherding a bill to allow Montanans to open small agricultural value-added companies is extreme.

And what is extreme about allowing people 55 and older to buy into Medicare? It's a win-win since Medicare would be boosted and the insurance market would benefit by seeing less claims from the 55+ crowd. In contrast, Matt  Rosendale's stances on Social Security and Medicare would result, in no time, in their demise.

The contrast between her campaign, which focuses on solutions and the issues of importance to Montana, and the mudslinging and name-calling of the other side says a lot. We should all make voting decisions based on facts, not demeaning images that use nicknames, guilt by association, broad assumptions and unsubstantiated fear of civil unrest. We have always had civil unrest - this is a democracy. Vote for Kathleen Williams. She'll be part of the solution.

Gail McIntyre,

Philipsburg

