Make your vote show support for implementing Bullock’s Climate Solutions Plan

Overcome with fear, my daughter in Oregon recently wrote:
“Nearly a million acres have burned up. Air quality hazardous in Eugene. Perhaps it’s climate change or others say it’s our environmental laws and anti-logging measures have left our forests dry tinder boxes ready to spark. People are at their wits end but banning together to help those who have been evacuated…”
I think both arguments are correct. Governor Bullock’s Climate Solutions Plan, developed with input from Experts representing every economic sector and over 600 public comments, focuses on aggressive new forest management and land-use practices that build resilience and adaptation to such fires. It calls for completely rebuilding our energy economy by cutting 80% of heat-trapping greenhouse gasses from Montana’s electric power sector by 2035 and reaching carbon-free economy-wide by 2050.
The Plan calls for mass timber and wood products manufacturing innovation with UM research supporting existing industries including SmartLam North America, FH Stoltze Land & Lumber Co., and Idaho Forest Group. Opportunities abound in mass timber construction, wood fiber insulation, and other low- and negative-carbon technologies. State and tribal community colleges – including UM-Western, Bitterroot College, Blackfeet Community College, and Salish Kootenai College – add capacity in workforce, skills training, and apprenticeship as well as institutional capacity to convene college, community, tribal, and industry leaders. Advanced wood products manufacturing aligns with adaptation efforts to thin small-diameter trees to manage wildfire risk around communities in Montana. Wood building materials also sequester carbon in buildings, reducing emissions from concrete construction. These efforts will grow the state’s industrial capacity and workforce in the timber and manufacturing sectors and generate income and revenue in rural communities.
Implementation will require demonstrating bipartisan political-will in this election.
John A. Noreika Sr.,
Retired, Former Coal Company Engineer
