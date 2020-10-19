 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Make your vote show support for implementing Bullock’s Climate Solutions Plan

Make your vote show support for implementing Bullock’s Climate Solutions Plan

{{featured_button_text}}

Overcome with fear, my daughter in Oregon recently wrote:

“Nearly a million acres have burned up. Air quality hazardous in Eugene. Perhaps it’s climate change or others say it’s our environmental laws and anti-logging measures have left our forests dry tinder boxes ready to spark. People are at their wits end but banning together to help those who have been evacuated…”

I think both arguments are correct. Governor Bullock’s Climate Solutions Plan, developed with input from Experts representing every economic sector and over 600 public comments, focuses on aggressive new forest management and land-use practices that build resilience and adaptation to such fires. It calls for completely rebuilding our energy economy by cutting 80% of heat-trapping greenhouse gasses from Montana’s electric power sector by 2035 and reaching carbon-free economy-wide by 2050.

The Plan calls for mass timber and wood products manufacturing innovation with UM research supporting existing industries including SmartLam North America, FH Stoltze Land & Lumber Co., and Idaho Forest Group. Opportunities abound in mass timber construction, wood fiber insulation, and other low- and negative-carbon technologies. State and tribal community colleges – including UM-Western, Bitterroot College, Blackfeet Community College, and Salish Kootenai College – add capacity in workforce, skills training, and apprenticeship as well as institutional capacity to convene college, community, tribal, and industry leaders. Advanced wood products manufacturing aligns with adaptation efforts to thin small-diameter trees to manage wildfire risk around communities in Montana. Wood building materials also sequester carbon in buildings, reducing emissions from concrete construction. These efforts will grow the state’s industrial capacity and workforce in the timber and manufacturing sectors and generate income and revenue in rural communities.

Implementation will require demonstrating bipartisan political-will in this election.

John A. Noreika Sr.,

Retired, Former Coal Company Engineer

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

Shame on tattlers
Letters

Shame on tattlers

Way to go you good samaritans! The Stasi would be happy to have you. Do you get a big hit of dopamine when you call the health department to t…

What was newspaper thinking?
Letters

What was newspaper thinking?

The Missoulian endorses Jennifer Fielder for the PSC because "Fielder promises to put politics aside, base her decisions on facts and keep her…

LR-130 is unnecessary
Letters

LR-130 is unnecessary

Vote "no" on LR-130. Pitched as a way to reduce regulations, LR-130 instead is the ultimate early Christmas gift for out-of-state gun manufact…

Racicot a traitor
Letters

Racicot a traitor

Regarding the article in the Sept. 30, Missoula, front page about Marc Racicot Turncoat. I had a few ill feelings for you when you were govern…

Put your guns away
Letters

Put your guns away

I ask all Americans to please put your guns away, unless your deer or elk hunting. Having Civil War II wouldn't be a healthy nor prosperous no…

Reject Steve Bullock
Letters

Reject Steve Bullock

Hanoi Jane (Fonda) was a traitor to our American heroes. These heroes, prisoners in the Hanoi Hilton during the Vietnam War, were tortured (so…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News