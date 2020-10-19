Make your vote show support for implementing Bullock’s Climate Solutions Plan

Overcome with fear, my daughter in Oregon recently wrote:

“Nearly a million acres have burned up. Air quality hazardous in Eugene. Perhaps it’s climate change or others say it’s our environmental laws and anti-logging measures have left our forests dry tinder boxes ready to spark. People are at their wits end but banning together to help those who have been evacuated…”

I think both arguments are correct. Governor Bullock’s Climate Solutions Plan, developed with input from Experts representing every economic sector and over 600 public comments, focuses on aggressive new forest management and land-use practices that build resilience and adaptation to such fires. It calls for completely rebuilding our energy economy by cutting 80% of heat-trapping greenhouse gasses from Montana’s electric power sector by 2035 and reaching carbon-free economy-wide by 2050.