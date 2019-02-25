Try 1 month for 99¢
Letter

Fossils are the remains, traces or imprints of a previously living animal or plant preserved on or in the earth’s crust (Paleontological Resources Preservation Act — Federal Public Law 111-011, 2009).

Fossil remains (shells, bones, teeth, etc.) are composed of minerals deposited by organic processes during the organism’s life — like our own bones and teeth. After death and burial, these minerals may get altered to other minerals — but the original organic shape remains. This preserved (fossilized) organic shape is what defines a fossil. The mineral content of a fossil is irrelevant to its being a fossil.

In contrast, minerals formed without an organic association are inorganic minerals deposited by inorganic processes, and their shape does not reflect a pre-existing life form.

The 9th Circuit Court’s decision that Montana’s fossils are minerals does not recognize the science of paleontology, nor the long-standing separation of fossils from minerals, federally and in Montana.

House Bill 229 seeks to remedy the inadequacy of the Montana Annotated Code by providing a definition of fossils. Montana’s law should reflect the science, recognize the long-standing practice of separating fossils from minerals, and provide protection for Montana’s paleontological resources.

Karen Porter,

Butte

