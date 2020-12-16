 Skip to main content
Male legislators trying to silence female colleagues

Certain men in the Montana Legislature are already trying to put the “ladies" in their place.

On Dec. 7 and 8, as the 2021 legislative session began, there were several times male legislators attempted to silence female legislators.

Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell was giving public testimony, representing a constituent. Rep. Usher and Rep. Skees both objected to Dunwell’s testimony. At one point, both Rep. Skees and Rep. Knudsen asked a staff member to cut Dunwell’s microphone and mute remote participants.

They are all elected.

Again, state Rep. Usher (Billings), interacting with Rep. Sharon Stewart-Peregoy on issues her constituents have with COVID-19, called her comments "emotional," adding it’s a “waste of my afternoon.”

Cutting off female legislators, not letting them speak. We have many pressing issues to tackle. Attempting to silence any elected officials is counterproductive: we need diverse voices in our state capital.

While this is not unexpected, these men need to realize — these are not actions that favorably impress the female part of the voting public. In fact, they would not impress my father, rest his soul, either.

Patricia M. Denke,

Belgrade

