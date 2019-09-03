Kindergarten holds so much promise. The children described in Matt Neuman’s “Missoula public schools welcome students back” of Aug. 28 are starting their education in a state-of-the-art facility where their learning will be lovingly administrated.
Kids’ brains are like sponges, and educating them in their early years is critical to the quality of their next 60. Simply stated: American kids are lucky.
Other children around the world are not as fortunate. Many don't get to go to school because either they or someone in their family are suffering from preventable diseases and caring for them uses up all the familial resources. Many of the lucky children who do get to attend school will not retain any of the learning because they do not receive proper nutrition. Malnourished children suffer lifelong cognitive defects that cap their learning potential. It is estimated that there are 149 million children suffering from malnutrition throughout the world.
The people living in this nation hold the key to ending this crisis in the form of crucial congressional legislation. We all must urge U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte to cosponsor HR 517, which will ensure sufficient funding to end global malnutrition and preventable disease.
Andrew Tschida,
Missoula