What a great article from Cory Walsh in the Sunday, Jan. 13 Missoulian related to the arts.
It is astonishing that so many exciting programs are taking shape thanks to the many dedicated, creative individuals and organizations in the community. The levels of collaboration and cooperation that must occur to move dreams to reality is just plain exciting.
I noticed, however, that one of my favorite venues, "MAM," the Missoula Art Museum, was not mentioned. MAM has been a major part of the arts scene in Missoula for so very long, and in a most collaborative way, thanks to the leadership of the director, Laura Millin, and the highly professional staff. In fact, the 47th Art Auction, a seminal arts event chaired by Brian and Karen Sippy, is being held Feb. 2. Just another example of the outstanding events offered by organizations within the greater Missoula community.
Thank you, Missoulian and Cory Walsh, for your continuing support! This will ensure that we will be enjoying and benefiting from these programs for the foreseeable future.
Sharon Alexander,
Frenchtown