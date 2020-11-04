Man made statement without making scene

For several weeks there has been a quiet presence on Highway 93, seated in his truck bed and surrounded by an American flag and a flag representing his presidential candidate of choice. So often I wanted to honk to acknowledge his presence, but with cars passing me at 70-plus mph, I wouldn’t want to create a distraction.

I just want to thank him for making a statement without making a scene. For taking a stand without shaming those who do not share his political views. For believing there is hope for our country, and for his willingness to be vulnerable to condescension in his efforts to see a revival in our land.

It will take a miracle, but I believe in miracles, and most of the time, miracles come in quiet, obscure ways. If you are reading this, you have received the miracle of sight. Of a sound mind. Of a home with an address in a free country. May we all be aware of the exceedingly abundant miracles we’ve all been blessed with.

And to the man on the side of the road: I will miss you.

Erin Heitzmann,

Florence

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0