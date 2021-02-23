Mansfield Center's outstanding series

A shout out to the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center at the University of Montana, and especially to Executive Director Deena Mansour, for the outstanding series on the COVID-19 pandemic.

From information about public health issues in the Missoula community, to the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on native communities, to our rights and responsibilities in a time of pandemic, each panel presentation was informative and timely. The final Mansfield Lecture with Dr. Anthony Fauci was particularly outstanding, and was viewed live by over 5,000 people.

We are so fortunate to have the Mansfield Center in Missoula, and the truly exceptional educational work it provides. Thank you!

Dan Spencer,

Missoula

