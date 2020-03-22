Many alternatives to toilet paper

There is a silver lining to the toilet paper shortage. Sewer cleaners are paying for their kids' colleges by cleaning out paper towels (which don't dissolve) from clogged drain lines.

People panic with the fear of no toilet paper. Anxieties increase when the brain senses no options. But there are options. Neanderthals used rocks and moss. Ancient Chinese used writing paper. The Romans had friendly communal toilet benches with many side-by-side holes. A bucket filled with seawater or vinegar contained a sponge tied to a long stick, which was replaced into the bucket for the next citizen.

Progress happens. Modern commercial toilet paper (1857) had flat sheets of hemp infused with aloe. The roll appeared in 1890. Around 1900, Sears punched holes in the corner of catalogs so they could be hung in outhouses.

A modern option is a jet of water from a bidet — they are hot sellers this week. A cheaper version is a bucket of water and a turkey baster. Don't forget the option of small washcloths, which (like baby diapers) can be recycled in your washing machine.

Calm down. Don't flush paper towels.

Will humans learn anything about waste and sustainability from this?

Gene Johnson,

Polson

