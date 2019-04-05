Couldn't help but laugh at Nick Chickering's letter to the Missoulian of April 3. He complains about out-of-state money that came to Montana farmer Jon Tester in his Senate bid against Maryland Matt Rosendale.
He states that Tester outspent Rosendale four to one. I wonder how much four visits on Air Force One, a couple on Air Force Two, and visits by Donnie Trump Jr. were worth to Rosendale? Plus countless political action committee money spent of his behalf.
Chickering's money comes from California. Will he refrain from contributing to Montana candidates?
Yes, there is way too much money in politics, but let's not be hypocritical about the problem.
Geoffrey Sutton,
Missoula