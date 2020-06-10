Many depend on US Postal Service

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The United States Postal Service is in serious financial trouble.

This service is vital to commerce and to the lives of ordinary citizens. We all depend on the USPS to deliver bills, bill payments, letters, postcards, newspapers, legal notifications and now — election ballots.

These things cannot be replaced with internet services for many. The Federal Communications Commission indicates that, in the recent past, 19 million Americans did not have access to broadband service; 25% of residents in rural areas and 33% of residents of rural areas lacked this service. Even where this service is provided, how many of us, not to mention the elderly, want to depend solely on the internet, with system outages, forced computer upgrades, user name and password changes, third level authentication, hacking, unsolicited promotions, etc.?

Can we switch to UPS or FedEx for regular mail? As a test I recently sent three single-page letters from Kalispell to Pensacola, Florida. The UPS and FedEx letters were sent the cheapest way. The USPS letter was sent First Class. The result? The USPS letter arrived in three days and cost $0.55. The FedEx letter took one day and cost $11. The UPS letter took seven days, $12.

Fund the USPS now!