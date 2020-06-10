Many depend on US Postal Service

Many depend on US Postal Service

{{featured_button_text}}

The United States Postal Service is in serious financial trouble.

This service is vital to commerce and to the lives of ordinary citizens. We all depend on the USPS to deliver bills, bill payments, letters, postcards, newspapers, legal notifications and now — election ballots.

These things cannot be replaced with internet services for many. The Federal Communications Commission indicates that, in the recent past, 19 million Americans did not have access to broadband service; 25% of residents in rural areas and 33% of residents of rural areas lacked this service. Even where this service is provided, how many of us, not to mention the elderly, want to depend solely on the internet, with system outages, forced computer upgrades, user name and password changes, third level authentication, hacking, unsolicited promotions, etc.?

Can we switch to UPS or FedEx for regular mail? As a test I recently sent three single-page letters from Kalispell to Pensacola, Florida. The UPS and FedEx letters were sent the cheapest way. The USPS letter was sent First Class. The result? The USPS letter arrived in three days and cost $0.55. The FedEx letter took one day and cost $11. The UPS letter took seven days, $12.

Fund the USPS now!

Charles Davis,

Columbia Falls

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump is looter to worry about
Letters

Trump is looter to worry about

Looting — Wikipedia: "Looting, also referred to as sacking, ransacking, plundering, despoiling... and pillaging, is indiscriminate taking of g…

Trump's tone of oppression
Letters

Trump's tone of oppression

Here is the tone that resonates from President Trump and the Republicans regarding the unrest brought on by the systemic and violent white dom…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News