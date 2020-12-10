Many examples of scientific hoaxes

Loren Bahls' column in the (Dec. 6) Missoulian is an example of the hubris of some who hold advanced degrees, decrying the illiterate masses, calling people “science deniers” because they are skeptical of evolution. Bahls claims there is "ample fossil and genetic evidence” to support the “out of Africa” narrative.

Perhaps people believe in “hoaxes” because they are legion: e,g, Nebraska “Man” consisted of a tooth of a pig; Piltdown “man” graced the British Museum for 50 years before it was proven to be a baboon's jaw glued to a man's skull; and “Sahelanthropus tchadensis” was recently proven to be ape, not hominin. In a PBS Nova documentary, Johanson admitted to sawing Lucy's bones to make them fit.

David Reich, a geneticist, of Harvard University, who studies ancient DNA and migrations of people, says that the DNA actually migrated from European/Lavant areas into Africa. His research is decried because it infuriates true believers.