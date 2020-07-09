Many great trails close to Missoula

Thanks so much for publishing the special insert in the Missoulian: "Explore Hike, Bike, Run." The guide gives clear and helpful information about the trails in our community.

I have lived in cities in Virginia, Maryland, Georgia and Colorado, and none had trail systems like Missoula. Not many have rivers and creeks like we do, so no matter where you live in Missoula, you have access to some great trails close to your home.

My wife and I took a picnic lunch, drove up the Rattlesnake, found a parking place on Fox Farm Road and in a few minutes were on a trail to the Missoula Dam, which is being torn down. Watching the creek go by, we had our picnic. It was truly a wonderful hike and made our Independence Day special.

Gary Sorensen,

Missoula

 

