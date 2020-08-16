Many have warned of Trump's actions

Timothy Snyder warned about Trump's attacks on individuality, succession, integration, novelty and truth, values preventing tyranny.

Trump, already 10 times guilty of obstruction of justice under the Mueller probe, doubled down, violating Constitutional prohibitions. He was impeached for "bribing" foreigners to corrupt the 2020 election, implicating both the Office of Legal Counsel and John Bolton, plus usurping Congress.

He co-opted the GOP Senate to keep him in office while he and fellow Trumpites corrupted the Justice Department, released their enablers from prison, forced witnesses out and elevated re-election above Americans dying of the plague.

Donald Trump is unfit for office in any democracy.

Bruce Russell Sr.,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0