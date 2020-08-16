Many have warned of Trump's actions

A unique politician, Donald Trump just demonized Kamala Harris, though he is the demon.
Alexander Hamilton warned against demagogues.
Cass Sunstein and Chris Hedges warned, with Sinclair Lewis, that intolerance could sweep the U.S. into authoritarianism.
Madeleine Albright warned us divisiveness and scorn of democratic institutions can re-invigorate 1930's totalitarianism.
Robert Paxton's anatomy of undemocratic processes warned that party and state must not become one.
Brandy Lee's 27 psychiatrists warned about the dangers of Trump's malignant narcissism on all these themes.
Steven Levitsky warned that Trump's denial of legitimacy to opponents, elections, civil liberties and liberal policing deals death to democracy.
Timothy Snyder warned about Trump's attacks on individuality, succession, integration, novelty and truth, values preventing tyranny.
Trump, already 10 times guilty of obstruction of justice under the Mueller probe, doubled down, violating Constitutional prohibitions. He was impeached for "bribing" foreigners to corrupt the 2020 election, implicating both the Office of Legal Counsel and John Bolton, plus usurping Congress.
He co-opted the GOP Senate to keep him in office while he and fellow Trumpites corrupted the Justice Department, released their enablers from prison, forced witnesses out and elevated re-election above Americans dying of the plague.
Donald Trump is unfit for office in any democracy.
Bruce Russell Sr.,
Missoula
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!