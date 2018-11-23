The weekend of Nov. 10-11 brought the Safety On Snow (SOS) Fair back to Big Sky High School. This one was very special. It was the 50th SOS Fair.
From equipment check-in Saturday (complete with a crashing of the computer system) to a very successful sale Sunday, this was a very memorable fair. People came in retro clothes (let's hear it for tie-dye, etc.) and were rewarded with a 50th anniversary T-shirt. Customers found great deals, old friendships were renewed and new ones made.
Great big thank-yous go to Missoula Ace, Orange Street Food Farm, Missoula Fresh Markets, Lamar Billboards, Lost Trail Ski Area, Gull Ski, Trail Head, Bob Wards, Snow Bowl, Special Olympics Montana, St. Pat's Helmet Program, University of Montana Big Mountain Freeride Club, West Central Montana Avalanche Center, SnowBowl Ski Patrol and Buff Networks (Buff Reynolds was our savior when the computer system crashed).
Without all of the above folks, the 50th SOS Fair would not have been the success it was. I want to personally thank each and every one of the above businesses and all personnel connected with those businesses.
Steve Thompson,
Seeley Lake