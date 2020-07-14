Many other new heartless rules

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(RE: "Global university students in limbo," July 8):

University students on “F” and “M” visas now must return to their countries if their university offers only online classes. It could affect as many as 150 University of Montana students.

As heartless as this new rule is, it is only one of 48 changes this current administration has made using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to severely limit both legal and undocumented visitors to the U.S.

Among them: 1. All asylum seekers are banned. 2. All refugee resettlement is suspended. 3. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services offices are closed so temporary workers, international students are unable to renew work permits, etc. 4. Those who spent the past two weeks in China, Iran, Europe, BRitain, Ireland and Brazil are banned. 5. Restrictions on H-1B, H-2B, L, J and high-skilled visa recipients were added. For others, check www.nationalimmigrationforum.org.