Here are facts about problems with Senate Bill 331:
SB331 appears to be an end-run around present law to benefit NorthWestern Energy (NWE) at the expense of their customers.
In spite of clear signs that Colstrip’s coal-fired plants are in trouble, NWE has apparently done little to plan for the plants’ eventual decommissioning and cleanup costs.
Colstrip’s newest, Unit 4, was shut down for six months in July 2013 for costly repairs, and again last June because of air pollutants, including mercury.
For many years Colstrip’s coal-ash ponds have contaminated groundwater with toxic chemicals including lead, arsenic and cadmium. Cleanup costs are estimated at several hundred million dollars.
Colstrip appears to be uneconomic and is not expected to survive many more years. SB331 would allow NWE to assume money-losing assets, guaranteeing NWE ongoing profits and passing all costs onto Montana customers for 30 more years, even after closure.
SB331 would negate the authority of the Montana Public Service Commission to oversee rates set by NWE, which has a monopoly over its consumers.
This bill is not in the best interest of most Montanans.
Ask Gov. Steve Bullock and your legislators to vote "no" on SB331.
Don Hyndman,
Steve Joynt,
Missoula