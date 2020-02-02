Many reports of deer birth defects

Researchers who exposed pregnant whitetail deer to imidacloprid determined that many fawns born after exposure in the womb had reproductive malformations and underdeveloped facial bones (Nature, 2019), for which our 2002 and 2011 studies reported a high prevalence on grazing animals in Montana (Perry Backus, Ravalli Republic, May 19, 2019).

A person in the Helena office recently insisted that Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks biologists had reported no birth defects on game animals to him.

I am a biologist and volunteer for FWP. For 20-plus years, I have reported malformations to FWP personnel and to him. Consequently, it was extremely ironic when a photo of a whitetail deer buck with easily observed short lower jaw, taken in Missoula, was published on the January cover of High Country News magazine to illustrate a story about deer hit by vehicles.

Underbite and overbite, as well as no bursa formed on the external skin on male game animals, is easily observed. I know that biologists who work or who used to work for FWP have reported those birth defects. Anyone with relatively good eyesight can see the birth defects, which are not nearly as disruptive to hunting as chronic wasting disease.

Why the big cover-up?

Judy Hoy,

Stevensville

