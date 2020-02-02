Many reports of deer birth defects

Many reports of deer birth defects

{{featured_button_text}}

Researchers who exposed pregnant whitetail deer to imidacloprid determined that many fawns born after exposure in the womb had reproductive malformations and underdeveloped facial bones (Nature, 2019), for which our 2002 and 2011 studies reported a high prevalence on grazing animals in Montana (Perry Backus, Ravalli Republic, May 19, 2019).

A person in the Helena office recently insisted that Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks biologists had reported no birth defects on game animals to him.

I am a biologist and volunteer for FWP. For 20-plus years, I have reported malformations to FWP personnel and to him. Consequently, it was extremely ironic when a photo of a whitetail deer buck with easily observed short lower jaw, taken in Missoula, was published on the January cover of High Country News magazine to illustrate a story about deer hit by vehicles.

Underbite and overbite, as well as no bursa formed on the external skin on male game animals, is easily observed. I know that biologists who work or who used to work for FWP have reported those birth defects. Anyone with relatively good eyesight can see the birth defects, which are not nearly as disruptive to hunting as chronic wasting disease.

Why the big cover-up?

Judy Hoy,

Stevensville

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Build a bypass around Reserve
Letters

Build a bypass around Reserve

A couple of years ago, while heading to the gate at the Seattle airport for my flight to Missoula, a chatty Transportation Security Administra…

Shifting the blame
Letters

Shifting the blame

George Wuerthner (Missoulian Jan. 22) contends that lumber mill owners can’t compete in Montana because timber growth rates are much slower in…

Timber supply guides industry
Letters

Timber supply guides industry

On Jan. 22, George Wuethner wrote an opinion in the Missoulian providing a long and complex explanation for the trends in Montana’s wood produ…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News