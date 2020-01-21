Yesterday was the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, passed in a veto-proof vote in 1983 with 112 nays to 416 yays in Congress. Ronald Reagan implied that the possibility of communist ties to Martin Luther King Jr., existed, after North Carolina Republican Jesse Helms insisted upon the connection in a lengthy report.
In the 1980s I lived a brief time in Mississippi and learned of Medger Evers, a civil rights activist assassinated by gunshot on June 12, 1963, in Jackson. There is a civil rights memorial in Montgomery, Alabama, memorializing 41 people who were killed in the struggle during the civil rights movement from 1954-1968.
Martin Luther King was the pinnacle of the movement due to his eloquence, intelligence and courage. But he wasn’t the only causality in the movement. I generally try to remember this fact each January Monday of the holiday.
Medger Evers was rather plain-spoken; for example, he said this: “I love my children and I love my wife with all my heart. And I would die, die gladly, if that would make a better life for them.” He also had a dream of raising cattle, before dying at age 37.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula