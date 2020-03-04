Many to thank for Girl Scout derby

Many to thank for Girl Scout derby

Sixteen Missoula Junior and Cadette Girl Scouts participated in their first annual Yukon Derby at Lubrecht last weekend. It consisted of teams pulling dog sleds to various "Gold Rush" towns to test their skills on First Aid, making a stretcher, stringing a bear bag, knots, lashing, fire-building and ice rescue. It was a timed event and they earned gold nuggets along the way.

The University of Montana Woodsman Team came up to teach them crosscut sawing. Field events included a snowshoe relay, tug-of-war and sled race. Around the campfire, the girls retired 19 American flags in proper fashion. Songs, skits and square dancing finished the weekend off.

A big thank-you to Boyce Lumber and a big shout-out to Michael Marquardt for designing and building the sleds for the Scouts. Thank you to ACE Hardware, Missoula Parks and Rec, REI, UM Woodsman Team, Jay Skovlin, Keira and Morgan, Lorna and Loren Richardson, Missoula Service Unit and GSMW office, Elise Marquardt, Lubrecht, and the scouts, parents and their leaders for their enthusiasm. Most of all, thanks to my GS partner, Sonja Skovlin. Without her, this event would not have been the success that it was.

It truly does take a village!

Darcy Steiger, 

Missoula

