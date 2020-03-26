Many to thank for pandemic response

In case no one else has said this, I want to applaud Gov. Steve Bullock's timely response to the pandemic. I got an email from his office making clear what was going on with closures and what to do to keep safe, as well as announcing expanded unemployment relief. Not all governors have been as proactive.

I also want to applaud local business owners in Missoula, such as the Roxy, for willingly closing before it was required.

There are still folks who don't get it, but it's dawning on people how serious this is and how we have to make sacrifices now to prevent disaster.

Also thanks to U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines for voting "yes" on the stimulus and relief bills. It's about time the GOP stopped obstructing good legislation.

Finally, deepest thanks to health workers and emergency personnel as well as grocery and food service workers who continue to serve the community in spite of the risks.

Gwen McKenna,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0