Recently my wife, Cheri, "graduated" her class of 15 outdoor emergency care technicians. These talented people will become part of the Montana SnowBowl Ski Patrol.
As we know, "it takes a village to raise a child"; so too does it take an amazing support structure to graduate a class of dedicated medical technicians.
It starts with the commitment of everyone in the class to be present from early January to now; it continues with all of the instructors from SnowBowl Ski Patrol; next is Lambros Realty providing a beautiful location for our written testing, followed close behind by Marshall Mountain for the (you guessed it) "on the hill" testing. A portion of this testing involved the use of oxygen supplements for patients. LinCare of Missoula was awesome in donating all the needed O2. But as we all know, where there is a test, there must be an evaluator. That came with Bill and Kathleen Mills and Jeff and Vicki Motley of Lost Trail Powder Mountain Ski Patrol. Those four brought a wealth of knowledge, compassion and generosity that was unbelievably supportive of all the new patrollers.
Words cannot express my overwhelming gratitude.
Steve Thompson,
Seeley Lake