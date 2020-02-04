Many to thank in western Montana health

All my thanks to the staff of Kalispell Regional Medical Center!

To my nurses: Kristi, I think; sorry, I was a little groggy that first day. Then there was Kevin the first night. Jeff the first and second day, Sara the second night, Teresa the third night and Charlie on Friday.

I want to thank Dr. Federico. Imagine lung surgery Tuesday morning to driving myself home Friday, listening to recently released Jimi Hendrix live at Atlanta. Wow, modern medicine.

Thanks to nurse practitioner Joan, who pulled my chest tube. Didn't feel a thing except relief. She also got to tell me I had no cancer.

Thanks to Garth for taking me to my truck.

Thanks to the cafeteria and housekeeping staff for all of your compassion. One of my nurses, who is a Trump fan! Sorry my blood pressure was so high. You've been listed here, but it's no one else's business. You have your place in my heart.

Now I must apologize to the staff of St. Pat’s in Missoula. Your totally compassionate care for my autistic brother Robert. Your patience and kindness is truly inspirational.

To the staff at Community Medical Center and Advanced Imagery who I'm seeing way too much of: Thank you!