Attorney General William Barr just said "use of foreign intelligence capabilities and counterintelligence capabilities against an American political campaign to me is unprecedented..." He got that right.
Having that many Russian contacts with a presidential campaign is unprecedented. Having a president and his political party side with Russia and its leader after they deliberately interfered in a presidential election, and afterwards doing nothing to counter or prevent that again in any future election, is unprecedented. So is siding with Putin over our intelligence agencies at Helsinki. So is the number of presidential associates who went to jail for lying to the investigators about it all. So is the stonewalling and outright defiance of lawful subpoenas from Congress that a U.S. attorney general is now defending.
Unprecedented.
Addison Double,
Bigfork