Manzella has done nothing for SD44

We can do better! It matters to Ravalli County who we elect. In the 2019 session, State Legislators passed an economic development bill that is having a significant impact in creating jobs in Ravalli county today. HB293, Montana Economic Development Industry Advancement Act, known as MEDIA, created a tax credit for the movie and TV industry for using Montana in their productions. Already work has begun in our county with the filming by Yellowstone Productions. This is a big deal for our local area jobs and our local valley legislators need to be congratulated…..well, all this is, except one. That’s right, one House member from Ravalli County voted against the bill. Radical Theresa Manzella has been in the state House for three terms and has done NOTHING FOR HER DISTRICT. Look at her record…..stunning that she did nothing for three terms to help our county….all she did was vote, NO! And now she wants to be the state Senator for the north half of the county. Our constitution creates legislative districts so that the people in all districts are represented. Radical Theresa lives in Darby, so if she is elected SD44 will not have a representative in the State Senate.