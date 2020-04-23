Manzella respects dignity of hard-working Montanans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I’m concerned over Rep. Ray Shaw’s maligning of Rep. Theresa Manzella. If his piece were a Facebook post, their fact-checkers would’ve blocked it for false and misleading information.

He accuses Manzella of “exercise” (sic) bad judgment. Then in the very next sentence, he compares COVID-19 to the Spanish flu devastation of 1919. After insulting the 70 million victims of the Spanish flu, he tries to build a case about the havoc COVID-19 is wreaking on our state.

The havoc wrought on our state is the nanny goat attitude of those who believe us “poor” working-class Montanans could not survive without the state wiping clean our noses and our wallets. This overbearing spirit is why the schools remain closed and jobs are being lost, not a virus.