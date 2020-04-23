Manzella respects dignity of hard-working Montanans

I’m concerned over Rep. Ray Shaw’s maligning of Rep. Theresa Manzella. If his piece were a Facebook post, their fact-checkers would’ve blocked it for false and misleading information.
He accuses Manzella of “exercise” (sic) bad judgment. Then in the very next sentence, he compares COVID-19 to the Spanish flu devastation of 1919. After insulting the 70 million victims of the Spanish flu, he tries to build a case about the havoc COVID-19 is wreaking on our state.
The havoc wrought on our state is the nanny goat attitude of those who believe us “poor” working-class Montanans could not survive without the state wiping clean our noses and our wallets. This overbearing spirit is why the schools remain closed and jobs are being lost, not a virus.
This imperious approach is the heart of the debate over Medicaid Expansion. Do we believe Montanans prior to Medicaid Expansion in 2015 were some special breed who could hoe their own row, but now 80,000 of us will die without government aid? Does Shaw and all those who voted to compel Montanans to pay for their neighbor’s medical insurance really believe Montanans are too callous to help those in need? What a condescending view of the hardworking Montanans who through their blood, sweat and taxes keep this state the last best place.
I was honored to sit right next to Manzella on the ﬂoor and in Judiciary Committee last session. Maybe Shaw couldn’t see well from the back row, or maybe his seat mate was distracting him with handouts, but what I witnessed day after day was nothing less than a tireless eﬀort by Manzella to ﬁght back taxes and smack the state nose every time they tried to encroach in Montanan’s lives. She studied and labored over the bills, and spoke passionately for good bills and vehemently against the bad ones, which were quite often favored by Shaw and his comrades.
This, I suspect, is why he holds a dim view of Manzella; because she respects and honors hard-working Montanans and their dignity, and that clearly rubs some folks the wrong way.
Rep. Greg Devries,
House District 75,
Jefferson City
