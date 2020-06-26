Marbut ignores First Amendment

The subject of Gary Marbut’s Letter to the Editor in the June 17, Missoulian is the recent peaceful demonstrations in Missoula and the right of anyone attending to bear firearms. He states: “If you cannot get into a tolerant comfort zone about this important constitutional right, perhaps Montana is not a good fit for you.” Baloney, Gary. This attitude ignores the First Amendment to the Constitution, “… the right of the people peaceably to assemble …” Persons who think of themselves in any role normally occupied by law enforcement and show up with their guns at a peaceful public assembly provoke nothing but intimidation, fear and anger. Though perhaps they are well-intentioned, they violate the constitutional right of citizens to peaceably assemble. Instead they detract from peace and productive public engagement by deepening the divides of misunderstanding and conflict that have weakened our free democracy over the past three years. It is increasingly important for all of us to do what we can to honestly participate in the search for truths in our society and recognize changes that will enhance “liberty and justice for all.” We have the freedom to enjoy our guns for hunting and sport shooting but have no role as self-appointed keepers of the peace.